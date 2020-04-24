Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Wife Elsa Pataky Not A Big Fan Of His Iconic 'Thor Hammer'

Widely known for his role as the God of Thunder and Lightning, Thor, Australian superstar Chris Hemsworth's highly-anticipated action-thriller titled Extraction will premiere on Netflix today, i.e April 24, 2020. Hemsworth recently starred on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (home edition) to promote his action-thriller from his house, situated in Australia. During his interaction with Kimmel, The Avengers actor spilled some beans about his quarantine time with his family and his wife not being a fan of his iconic Thor hammers being in the house.

Chris Hemsworth revealed that his wife is not a fan of his iconic Thor hammer

Earlier, in an interview with a magazine, Chris Hemsworth spoke about taking home one of the weapons from each of his films. However, in interaction with Jimmy Kimmel recently, Hemsworth revealed that his wife, Elsa Pataky, is not a fan of his Thor hammers being in the house, and tends to quietly store them. The Blackhat actor with the Thor hammer in his hand, jokingly stated that it has a habit of dancing around to different locations. He further added that when he put it on the mantelpiece, his wife put it into the cupboard, while when he put it on display in the kitchen, Elsa decided to put it back in back into the cupboard.

Furthermore, Kimmel pulled Hemsworth's leg and joked about using the hammer as a toilet-paper-roll holder. Hemsworth too decided to reply in a humorous way and stated that his wife would likely allow that. Check out the entire interview below:

On the career front, Chris Hemsworth is all set to star in yet another sequel of MCU's iconic Thor series titled Thor: Love And Thunder. Hemsworth will be reprising his role as the superhero, Thor, in this Taika Watiti directorial. The film is slated to release in February 2022.

