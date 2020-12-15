Chris Pine To Star In Live-action Film 'Dungeons & Dragons': Reports

Chris Pine is set to star in Paramount and eOne's upcoming film Dungeons and Dragons. The film is an adaptation of the fantasy role-playing game of the same name. Chris will also be seen in the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 that is set to release on 24 December 2020. Read ahead to know more details.

Chris Pine to feature in Dungeons and Dragons?

According to Variety, Dungeons and Dragons is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The duo is known for their work in Game Night that features Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman. The report also stated that the film is an adaptation of the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons and is based on a draft by Michael Gilio.

As per the reports, Chris Pine is set to join the Dungeons and Dragons cast. The film is helmed by Paramount along with Hasbro and eOne. The report further stated that the film will be distributed in the UK and Canada by eOne while Paramount will maintain its worldwide distribution. However, the film's release date was postponed from November 2021 to May 2022.

Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Promises To Take You On An Emotional Ride With Diana; Watch

Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets New Character Posters Featuring Gal Gadot And Others

According to the report, the movie was first adapted by New Line Cinema in 2000. The film featured Marlon Wayans, Justin Whalin and Jeremy Irons. As per reports, the upcoming film was originally set up at Warner Bros with Ansel Elgort essaying the role of the protagonist. Rob Letterman was set to direct the film. However, due to a legal battle between the two, Sweetpea Entertainment and Hasbro, it was handed over to Paramount.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Chris Pine's movie, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on December 24 in Indian cinemas. Chris portrays the role of Steve Trevor, an American spy from World War I. Along with Chris, the film also stars Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Ravi Patel and many others.

Chris Pine's movies also include The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Just My Luck, Blind Dating, Beyond All Boundaries, Small Town Saturday Night, This Means War, Star Trek Into Darkness, Horrible Bosses 2, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Also Read: Gal Gadot On 'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max Plan, Says 'Didn't Have Other Better Options'

Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Will Release In India Before The US; Sets New Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.