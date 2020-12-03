'Wonder Woman 1984' Will Release In India Before The US; Sets New Release Date

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the biggest upcoming tent poles around the world. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film is releasing on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously on December 25, 2020. However, the movie will now arrive in India a day earlier than the United States of America.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' Confirms India And Other Global Release Dates

'Wonder Woman 1984' gets a new release date in India

Warner Bros. India has recently announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will release in India on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The news comes as the tickets for the movie are on sale in many international markets. The film will start its global release from December 16, 2020. WW84's release in India is a day prior to its arrival in the United States of America, Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and Venezuela.

The tactic is speculated to be used as good reviews of the movie will grab the audience's attention. This means that they will be more likely to go to the theatres over the Holiday weekend. Wonder Woman 1984 has already generated a great buzz among the people. Warner Bros. has also scheduled the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet in India for December 4, 2020. These are among the two big international projects that are arriving in the country after the long lockdown period due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' Runtime Reveals It Will Be The 2nd Longest DCEU Film

Also Read | Joe Russo Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release A "brave And Bold" Decision By Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially set to release on December 13, 2019, but was moved up to November 1, 2019. Then it was pushed to June 5, 2020, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the date was changed to August 14, 2020, which changed again to October 2, 2020. Then WW84 got a Christmas 2020 release date. With the latest update, the movie will stick to its date but will also stream exclusively on HBO Max in the United States of America, with no extra cost from subscribers.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Will Be The First Film On HBO Max With 4K Ultra HD Quality

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Chris Pine making a comeback as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also features reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked cast in undisclosed characters.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 plot shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It has generated a huge hype among the audiences.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.