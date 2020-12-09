'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets New Character Posters Featuring Gal Gadot And Others

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most talked-about upcoming films around the world. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie will arrive in theatres and HBO Max on the exact same day in the United States of America. Ahead of its hybrid release, new character posters are dropped by the makers.

Wonder Woman 1984 new character posters out

The IGN recently shared a few new Wonder Woman 1984 posters. It features the four lead actors in the characters that they play. The posters have Gal Gadot as the titular character wearing the golden armor, along with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Kristin Wiig is seen as Barbara Minerva posing like a Cheetah, but not in her full form as the DC Comics villain. Pedro Pascal also makes his presence as Maxwell Lord. Check out the posters below.

Image Source: IGN

Image Source: IGN

Image Source: IGN

Image Source: IGN

Wonder Woman 1984 release date has created a stir among people. Its hybrid premiere by Warner Bros. Pictures was questioned by many and caught more attention as the studio unveiled their plan of dropping not in WW98 but their entire 2021 slate, consisting of 17 films, on HBO Max and in theatres on the same day. The superhero film will be the first project to arrive on both platforms simultaneously in the US. In India, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast also has Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked cast in undisclosed characters. The movie marks Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig’s debut in the DCEU. Gal Gadot will be playing Diana Prince for the fourth time on the big screen, while Chris Pine will essay Steve Trevor for the second time.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, WW84 is set during the cold war and shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Stephen Jones, Jenkins, and Gadot. The screenplay is by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, from a story by Jenkins and Johns.

