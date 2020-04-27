Chris Pratt & Katherine's Net Worth Will Surprise You; Read Details

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in the year 2019. According to reports from various media portal, the couple is expecting their first baby together. Though the couple is yet to make the news about their pregnancy official, let us have a look at their net worth.

Chris Pratt net worth

Chriss Pratt is an American actor and is popularly known for his role in the Marvel Series Guardians of the Galaxy. He has also done films like Jurassic World and Passengers among man more. According to reports from several media portals, the net worth of Chris Pratt is estimated to be around $60 million which is approximately 450 crores in Indian rupees.

The actor has made money through his acting career. Over the years he has been featured in TV shows, series and films. He also gets money from brand endorsements and appearing for events.

Katherine Schwarzenegger net worth

Katherine Schwarzenegger is an American author and has written 4 books in her career. She is the daughter of actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver. According to reports from various media portals, Katherine has a net worth of 3 million dollars which is approximately 22 crores Indian rupees. Her source of income includes her career as a writer and author.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

