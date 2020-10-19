Chris Pratt Alleged Of Being A Secret Trump Supporter And White Supremacist By Netizens

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is currently being criticised by netizens for being an alleged Donald Trump and the Republican party supporter. Recently, some of the co-stars of Chris Pratt from the Marvel film franchise had announced their presence for the October 20 Democratic party fundraiser event which included names like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and the Russo brothers who directed the previous two blockbuster Avengers films. However, Chris Pratt's name was infamously not included in the list of actor's featuring in the fundraiser for the Joe Biden's presidential run which brought him in troubled waters, with speculations ranging to the wilderness and suggesting that the goofball from Parks and Recreation show is a white supremacist.

This resulted in an outpour of reaction on social media against Chris Pratt. While some netizens have been alleging Pratt of having double standards. Some also dig in his past to the time where the church he is associated with was alleged for being anti-LGBTQ+, shifting the narrative on branding Pratt as homophobic. But, some of his fans have also jumped in the conversation stating that the actor should be left alone. Check out the divisive reaction of netizens towards Chris Pratt below -

Chris Pratt criticised by netizens

While one user took to Twitter and wrote - 'Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that'. Another one wrote - 'Chris Pratt being a MAGA dummy really was not something I was mentally prepared for'. Check out the reactions below -

Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt being a MAGA dummy really was not something I was mentally prepared for — GWOT THOT ðŸŒˆðŸ˜¤ (@GwotThot) October 18, 2020

So. You just found out that chris pratt supports an openly h*mophobic church? pic.twitter.com/fLpiVC5ioF — bryceðŸŽƒ (@chocometal) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt rocks. The left are demons for having any other opinion. Totally clean cut America loving citizen labeled a criminal for having an opinion. TRUMP 2020 https://t.co/5J3TqwMHMj — Willidok (@h2bdo) October 19, 2020

As of now, the actor himself has not gone on record and confirmed his support towards Donald Trump. However, Back in as early as July 2020, Pratt was criticised heavily for wearing a T-Shirt which consisted of a Gadsden Flag, a symbol for white supremacists. The T-shirt featured a Revolutionary War-era 'Don't Tred On Me' quote which fueled the backlash even further. Back when this controversy had cracked open, noted conservatives like Ben Shapiro and Steven Crowder had come in the support of the actor, whereas the liberal supporters had chosen to criticise the actor.

