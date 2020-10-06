Chris Pratt Gets Called Out For His "tone-deaf" Post Asking Fans To Vote For His Film

Chris Pratt is getting slammed on Instagram. The Avengers star recently asked his fans to vote for his film Onward at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards. But while doing so, he also mocked celebrities who are urging their fans to vote in the upcoming elections. This post did not sit well with some fans and they deemed his post “tone-deaf”.

Fans call Chris Pratt’s ‘Onward’ vote post “privileged”

The U.S. Elections are just around the corner. Many celebrities and public figures have been urging people to vote through social media and various other platforms. Avengers actor Chris Pratt took to social media and joked about the bombardment of “VOTE” posts.

The Parks and Rec actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of his film Onward and urged his fans to vote for his film at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. He wrote, “With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But for me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for”.

He continued and wrote, “#Onward The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity. Vote for #Onward for the family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard”.

But as mentioned earlier, this post did not sit well with many of Chris Pratt’s fans. Many fans took to the comment section of Pratt’s post and called him out. Two fans called Chris Pratt’s post “tone deaf”. While another fan wrote to Chris Pratt that this was a “great post” to “showcase” his “privilege”.

Although some fans found Chris Pratt’s post funny. They advised the others to see the humour in this post and the subtle dig he has taken at other celebrities. Many comments even appreciated Pratt’s film Onward. Take a look at all of these comments below.

