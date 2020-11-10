Chris Pratt And Wu Jing Set To Star In Remake Of Vietnamese Film "Saigon Bodyguards"

Chris Pratt and Wu Jing will be starring together as the primary leads in a Vietnamese remake film titled Saigon Bodyguards. The original film with the same title was released back in 2016. The plot focused on the story of two bodyguards who happen to lose one of their most important assets. The film will be produced by Chris Pratt along with Anthony and Joe Russo, according to reports from Deadline Hollywood.

Chris Pratt & Wu Jing to play leads in 'Saigon Bodyguards' remake

The Saigon Bodyguards remake will also be backed by Indivisible Productions along with AGBO productions. Currently, Chris Pratt and Wu Jing have been locked in to play the leads of the film. The movie is an action-comedy and will see writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck working on the film. The writers in the past have worked on films like What Men want and Veep. The Russo brothers and ABGO films have worked with Chris Pratt for the Avengers films and thus share a good rapport with the actor. The brothers also have worked in the past with Wu Jing in Wolf Warrior 2. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing non-English films of all time.

Currently, the makers of the film have provided a limited amount of information in terms of the film. The executive vice president of Universal Productions, Matt Reilly, will also be overlooking the project on behalf of the studio. The original Saigon Bodyguards film was directed by Ken Ochiai. The screenplay of the movie was managed by Michael Thai. According to the news portal, the film was based on a story by Ochiai and Thai themselves. The project was later produced by Rhombus Media and TNA Entertainment. The film saw a partnership between two bodyguards with contrasting personalities. One of them being a straight face serious personnel while the other being a bit silly natured comic relief for the film. As far as the remake goes one would have to wait and watch which characters' roles are taken up by both Chris Pratt and Wu Jing who star as main leads.

