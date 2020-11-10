'Jurassic World 3' Director Colin Trevorrow Believes Delays Made A Better Movie

Director of Jurassic World 3 Colin Trevorrow recently wrapped up the shooting and shared his overall experience about what all troubles he had to go through while filming for the movie. He also talked about how all the troubles made it a much richer experience for him. Let's take a look at what the Jurassic World 3 director had to say about the filming of the movie.

It's a wrap

According to reports by Deadline, Colin Trevorrow recently wrapped up the shoot of Jurassic World 3, discussed how difficult the entire process had been, and praised Jurassic World cast and crew for their amazing work. He also stated how the delays and safety protocols will result in an even better movie than he had planned.

Lauding the team, Colin stated that he couldn't put into words how this had been a remarkable journey. The Jurassic World cast and crew members have been so resilient and all the producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be, he explained. He added how inspiring all this has been. The report stated that because of the COVID-19 hiatus, the cost of production reached around $5 million with testing equipment costing for about $3 million. Jurassic World: Dominion required around 40,000 COVID tests and several additional pandemic requisites.

Colin also shared how the cast and crew had to live in a bubble and spend four months in a hotel due to the COVID-19 regulations and how all this enhanced the making of the movie. The director stated that the close proximity to each other had made the movie better and they used to share everything they were going through emotionally. He also stated that they would rehearse on Sundays, crafted the characters and that is what made the emotion of the film richer.

Talking about the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise, Colin Trevorrow stated that if the COVID-19 situation has taught anything, it is that everyone needs different generations to protect each other and it was the right movie to be making at this point of time.

'Jurassic World' cast

The cast will include former heroes Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler, and Dr Ian Malcolm along with many other talented artists. The cast of the movie includes Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Scott Haze, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda and many more.

