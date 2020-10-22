The Russo Brothers Defend Chris Pratt Amid Ongoing Targeting On Social Media

Actor Chris Pratt has been in troubled waters ever since netizens started targeting the actor on social media for being an alleged Trump supporter. The controversy started when a viral Twitter post placed the photos Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt together asking users to vote one 'Chris' put of the four out. People overtly started picking Pratt's name as he was previously also alleged for being associated with a church that has been openly anti-homosexuality. Chris Pratt in Avengers played the role of Star-Lord but in real life, has fallen into a less starry situation.

Whereas, many netizens also made some wild claims which were not backed by any evidence, but fueled the general consciousness of netizens towards painting Pratt in a negative light. Later on, Chris Pratt was not seen featured at the democratic party fundraiser event conducted by the stars and directors of the Avengers film which fueled the conspiracies of Pratt being a hardcore Republican and a Trump supporter which led to the biased mob of cancel culture straphangers to direct more hate towards the actor. Pratt has maintained his silence about the matter since then.

However, since then, a number of Pratt's co-stars have come forward and countered the criticism being projected by fans to defend the actor. Actors Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana have come forward and shared their support towards the actor. Now, Russo Brothers, who directed Pratt in the previous two Avengers films have shared their views about the actor. Check it out below -

Also read: Chris Pratt Tagged Worst Hollywood Chris By Netizens; 'Avengers' Assemble In Defense

The Russo Brothers support Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is a good man who cares deeply about his family, friends, and co-workers. He has always shown incredible generosity to our crews, to his fans, to charities, and everyone he encounters. Normally, it is our policy to not engage in, or lend credence to, the toxic cycle of misinformation and false accusations that have become so prevalent on social media. However, we are disheartened by the animosity being directed at him. Perhaps if we were to redirect this energy towards self-improvement, we might find a path to a better world...

Also read: Why are people mad at Chris Pratt? Here's all you need to know

Also read: Robert Downey Jr Defends Chris Pratt; Fans Ask 'why Hadn't Brie Larson Got This Support'

'Is Chris Pratt a Trump supporter' has been a question for many fans, however, the actor has not been vocal about his political stand in the past. Whereas, people are also searching for terms like 'Chris Pratt on politics' in order to know if he is a Republican or a Democrat. However, the actor has maintained his silence about the same.

Also read: Chris Pratt gets called out for his "tone-deaf" post asking fans to vote for his film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.