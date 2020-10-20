How Chris Hemsworth Made Taika Waititi Sleep Fall At 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Script Reading

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Chris Hemsworth as he reprises the role of God of Thunder, with Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returning to helm the project. Now the actor revealed that they have begun preparing for the film and the fact that Waititi slept at the very first meeting.

How Taika Waititi slept at Thor: Love and Thunder script meeting

Recently, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 44 million followers, from the first script reading of Thor: Love and Thunder. In it, filmmaker Taika Waititi was seen taking a nap, wrapped up in a blanket. The actor mentioned that his note for the forthcoming project was “so detailed and intense” that Waititi had to sleep in order to fully absorb it. Hemsworth stated that there are “endless possibilities” of where Thor 4 will take them. Check out the post below.

Chris Hemsworth Instagram post grabbed much attention. His humour made many laugh as they dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section. Several fans also wrote that they cannot wait to see the actor return as Thor in the MCU. Taika Waititi also left a fun comment on the post. Take a look at a few reactions below.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to begin filming in January 2021. The movie was set to start production in July 2020, but it got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It affected the release date of the movie which has been changed multiple times from its initial November 5, 2021 release.Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth will be making a comeback as Thor for the eight-time in the MCU. He is the only member from the original six Avengers to get a fourth solo film. Thor: Love and Thunder cast also marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will portray the female incarnation of Thor. It also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg and Christian Bale is said to play the villain in his MCU debut role. The script will be co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

