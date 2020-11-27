Chris Pratt Raises Awareness About Food Insecurity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Chris Pratt, during an Instagram live session, brought the subject of food security to the forefront. He felt that it was a rather important issue to talk about, especially when there’s a health crisis like one has never seen before. The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor was joined by Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America. Feeding America is a non-profit organization that is connected to 200 food banks across the country. Food Banks supply groceries, unprocessed and processed foods to those in need.

What was discussed during the Instagram Live

During the Live session in question, a handful of statistics were brought under the spotlight. One of them being the fact that 25 percent of Americans are facing food insecurity now. Hence that equally makes food security an important topic to talk about. Since the lockdown has caused multiple businesses to shut down and unarguably cost millions of people their jobs, the lines in front of these food banks are now longer than ever. Pratt revealed that he himself has taken food from one during his childhood years, as he and his family have been subjected to multiple economic hardships over time. By giving an example of himself, the MCU actor was trying to communicate that it is, in fact, okay to take help when needed. The coronavirus lockdown caused shrinkage of 32.9 percent in the GDP of the United States, as per a report by BBC.

Pratt used the Instagram live session to make an attempt toward destigmatizing the act of asking for help. He attempted the same by saying things on the lines of there’s nothing wrong with doing so and if one needs help, there are food banks and other sources out there who can provide the same. Pratt felt that it was an important and relevant subject to touch upon. The actor concluded by talking to those who are in a position to provide help. He said that there’s a great feeling in being able to and actually give help.

Chris Pratt's career

On the work front, Chris Pratt was last seen as Star-Lord in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Endgame was the final chapter of the 11-year-long MCU Saga. Avengers: Endgame concluded what the Marvel officials consider to be the third phase of the MCU. The movies and television shows that are a part of Phase 4 are either in development or in production. Pratt is also set to return as his MCU Character in Thor: Love And Thunder. Chris Pratt, at the moment, is also a part of the Jurrasic World series of films.

