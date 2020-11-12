Katherine Schwarzenegger Honours Baby Girl Lyla Maria By Getting Her Initials On Earrings

On November 10, 2020, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt took to her Instagram and shared a video on her stories to show off her new earrings with the initials of her hubby Chris Pratt and their newborn daughter Lyla Maria. She captioned the video as "hubby " on one side and "little girl" on the other.

In the video, Katherine while flaunting her jewelry said, “Since the holidays are coming up, I know I’ve shared with you guys my necklace that I wear every day, that I love by Smith + Mara. But also these earrings I have that have my little one’s initials on them and my new gold hoops I’m obsessed with.” Later she turned her head to show off other ear and continued, “And these have my husband on this side.” The earrings were from EF Collection, which sells individual diamond stud earrings for $295 each. Katherine also appears to adore another jewelry, her necklace.

In the month of September, the author showed off her necklace bearing her baby girl’s name, whom she welcomed in August. Honouring her daughter, she shared a video on her Instagram story with the brand name ‘Smith + Mara’ written on the top. The caption read, “My new favourite necklace with my baby girl’s name.”

On August 10, 2020, the couple announced the arrival of Lyla Maria on Instagram. She wrote that they were thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. She continued that they couldn’t be happier and feel extremely blessed. The duo’s fans congratulated them and dropped red hearts with blessings in the comments section. The couple honoured her mother Maria Shriver by naming their first child after the journalist.

Katherine published her first book in 2010 entitled Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back. She further wrote, I Just Graduated… Now What, Maverick and Me, The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable. Katherine married Chris in June 2019 after a year of dating.

