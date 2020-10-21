Chris Pratt Tagged Worst Hollywood Chris By Netizens; 'Avengers' Assemble In Defense

Chris Pratt's Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo assembled in his defense after he was trashed by netizens as the 'worst Hollywood Chris' in an internet challenge. It all started with a Twitter challenge posted on Oct. 17 asking which famous Chris "has to go" out of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, or Chris Evans. As a result, Pratt faced flak on Twitter with many users citing his alleged political views and his claim that he supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views as reasons why he "has to go."

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Hitting the trolls back, Robert Downey Jr. who played the role of Iron Man in the Marvel movies alongside Pratt, took to social media. "What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...," Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Pratt on the set of Avengers: Endgame. "A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.".

He continued, "If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea.. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness..." as he tagged Chris Pratt with "I #gotyerbackbackback."

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk in the Marvel movies, also requested netizens to not get distracted amid the ongoing US election. Chris Pratt portrayed the intergalactic outlaw 'Star-Lord', Peter Quill, in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies as well as in Avengers: Infinity Wars and Avengers: Endgame.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla Maria, in August this year. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," Chris wrote in his announcement. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

