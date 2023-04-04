Chris Pratt Thought Guardians Of The Galaxy Would Be First Failure From Marvel

Chris Pratt recently recalled the media prediction for the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, which was released in 2014. Pratt said that on the last day of the shoot for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he gave a speech addressing the negative media prediction for the film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor added that most media publications predicted that the movie would fail.

The Jurassic World actor spoke with Fandango in a recent interview. During the conversation, he said most media publications betted against Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1’s success. He added that he also kept some clippings from the negative media pieces about the film.

Pratt added that because of the media sentiment, “we were insecure and nervous about the prospects.” Many even dubbed the film as the soon-to-be first failure from Marvel. However, he noted, “none of that came true.” The Moneyball star looked back at the decade they’ve all spent working on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and added that they’ve overcome “a lot to get to where [they] are.”

“At the end, I wanted to read some of those clippings to the cast and crew and to James and to… I guess kind of rub it in a little bit,” said Chris Pratt. The Parks and Recreations actor added, “Just to say we overcame a lot to get to where we are and we weren’t supposed to be where we are but we did something special. Just to bask in the moment of what these last 10 years have been.”

The journey so far for the Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 came out in 2014, written and directed by the now-DC Studios' co-boss James Gunn. The film went against all the bets against it and scored a massive $94 million box office collection in its first week. The film grossed $772 million on a global level while scoring $333 million domestically.

The franchise proved highly profitable for Marvel, and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 did even better at the box office. It scored an opening week collection of $146 million and grossed $863 million worldwide. It outdid the first title in the domestic box office collection as well, scoring $389 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently slated for May 5 release and is dubbed as the final adventure for the Guardians. It features the original cast of actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Vin Diesel. Moreover, Midsommar actor Will Poulter and Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji also make their MCU debut with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.