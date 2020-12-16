Chris Pratt Trolled By Netizens As Marvel Comics Confirms Star Lord As Bisexual

Marvel Comics has recently confirmed that the character of Chris Pratt in the MCU superhit movie Guardians of the Galaxy is bisexual. Several netizens began trolling actor, Chris Pratt for his character, Star Lord. Several netizens made fun of the actor and posted various comments on Twitter. See how Chris Pratt became a victim of incessant trolling after the announcement that the character Star Lord is bisexual.

Chris Pratt gets trolled

How long until the headline ‘Chris Pratt exits role as Star Lord citing “creative differences”’ drops? pic.twitter.com/twqT1SqaKu — ⑂ Ya like jazz? 🎷🐝🎄 (@SamuEllmer) December 14, 2020

As it was recently revealed through a Marvel comic strip that Chris Pratt’s Marvel character Star Lord is bisexual, netizens couldn’t keep calm and began trolling the actor instead of his character. The comic strip consisted of Chris Pratt’s Marvel comics character, Star Lord having a bath with a man and a woman and addressed them as his home and later thanked them for accepting him. According to the reports by Pink News, the comic book also revealed that Star Lord is bisexual and his relationship with the man and the woman lasts for more than 100 years.

Several netizens trolled the actor while many others shared their opinion about this recent revelation. One of the fans showed his concern about the movie and wished that this might not have a negative impact on the movie and added how Chris Pratt was a Christian person and if there isn't any explanation about this news, it would be a shame. A Twitter user added a picture and trolled Chris Pratt of having a similar reaction when he must have got the news about his character being bisexual.

Even the actor, Daniel Newman took to Twitter and went with the flow. He stated that if Star Lord is bisexual, then a bisexual actor should play his character and said how he’d be the best for the role as he looked exactly like the Marvel Comics character. One of the fans also shared a GIF in which they tried to depict how Chris Pratt must have reacted when he came to know about his character. Have a look at some of the tweets where Chris Pratt gets trolled.

And the comic panels that confirm it are pretty hot. pic.twitter.com/WwSceX9ATf — (((MischaMischief))) (@MischaMischief) December 14, 2020

If Star-Lord is Bisexual now, then an Out Bisexual actor should be playing him! I SHOULD BE PLAYING HIM. 🤷🏼‍♂️❤️Period ... I kinda look exactly like character😜🤔🕵lol 🎥🍿 @Marvel @disneyplus Chris Pratt is busy! 😂 pic.twitter.com/hiUsNBI2cW — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 14, 2020

Or his father-in-law will "terminate" Pratt for hurting his little girl. pic.twitter.com/p1id3zuMjf — Felix H. Brown, III (@FelixHBrownIII) December 14, 2020

Chris Pratt’s movies

Apart from the Marvel movies, other Chris Pratt’s movies are namely Strangers With Candy, Jennifer’s Body, Zero Dark Thirty, The Lego Movie, Jurassic World, The Lego Movie 2, Delivery Man, Moneyball, The Five-Year Engagement, Everwood, Her, Passengers, Onward, Deep In The Valley, among many others.

