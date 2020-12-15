Dave Bautista Says 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Script Has Changed Due To The Delays

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has Dave Bautista reprising his role as Drax the Destroyer. The project has gained quite a buzz following several issues, including the delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now the actor disclosed that the delays have led to change in their original script.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 story plans changed hints Dave Bautista

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast member Dave Bautista provided an update on the movie, hinting that there have been some shifts in the initial storylines by writer-director James Gunn. He revealed that they will go into production in late 2021.

The wrestler turned actor mentioned that he saw a script early on when they were all on schedule and Gunn was attached before went “nutso” on the project. He believes because Marvel’s whole calendar has changed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and GOTG’s production delays, the storylines have also changed, and they will not intersect like originally planned. Bautista stated that as we lost Chadwick Boseman, he does not know where that leaves Black Panther. He has not seen a new script, he noted.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot has been under wraps. Previously, James Gunn announced on Twitter that the script is written and most of the production heads have been hired. It is unclear if it is the revised script that Dave Bautista hinted at. The actor’s discussion on late Chadwick Boseman also points out that there could have been a connection between Wakanda and the Guardians in the upcoming projects.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast also includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and others. After helming the first two parts, James Gunn was set to return as writer and director. But the filmmaker was fired by Disney due to some old tweets being resurfaced in July 2018. Disney and Marvel Studios reversed their decision and rehired Gunn in March 2019.

Until then, he was already working with Warner Bros. on The Suicide Squad. This further pushed the third instalment filming schedule. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 plot could be connected with Thor: Love and Thunder as a few of the members will be seen in both the Marvel movies, even it is for a cameo. GOTG Vol. 3 is set to arrive in theatres in 2023. Ahead of the movie, a holiday special and a Groot show will debut on Disney Plus.

