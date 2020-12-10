Chrissy Teigen Slams Back At 'angry' Troll Who Called Her 'classless' On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen dealt with an angry troll who called her "classless" on Twitter for posting 160 tweets in an hour. The troll complained that Teigen had been using Twitter a bit too much since she returned to the social media platform. Thus the troll labelled her activity as 'classless' and complained that 160 tweets in just one hour is a bit too much.

Chrissy Teigen slams troll who called her classless

Chrissy Teigen had been away from Twitter and social media in general for a while and thus upon returning, the model made a few tweets. Her well-wishers were delighted to have her and thus rejoiced. However, a troll commented on one of her tweets and wrote that they found 160 tweets within an hour to be bit too much. They further wrote that the way Chrissy Teigen responses to tweets as well is 'classless'. This tweet got the attention of Teigen to which she replied saying that she hasn’t tweeted for 3 days and then upon coming back she just said 6 things. She continued her tweet and laughed it off saying the troll is weird and angry.

First off I’m not a dude. Secondly I didn’t say anything directly bad about her. But 160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However the way she responded was completely classless — LivingLifeTake2 (@life_take2) December 9, 2020

I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2020

Earlier, upon coming back Chrissy Teigen made a few tweets and one tweet, in particular, witnessed a troll trying to demean Chrissy Teigen online. The tweet Teigen wrote hinted at her thinking of changing the header for Chrissy’s Court. Thus the troll commented on the following tweet and wrote that they followed her thinking she is funny and has amazing stories to share. However, they feel that Chrissy Teigen just speaks about everything and thus they found it to be annoying. The troll then suggested that they would unfollow her on Twitter and Instagram due to what they assume was Chrissy Teigen’s annoying behaviour online. This response was soon noticed by well-wishers of Chrissy who asked the troll to be a bit nice online. It was later that the troll got a befitting reply from Chrissy Teigen herself. The troll, however, did not stop there and posted a screenshot of the supposed “160 tweets in one hour”. The fans of Chrissy Teigen soon pointed out that the troll is uninformed about the ways Twitter works. They cleared the doubt of the troll by mentioning that the 160 tweets haven’t been done by Chrissy but they are about Chrissy. Thus typing her name would show 160 tweets in one hour as people have been tweeting about her. The troll later did not comment on this clarification posted by the fans.

That's 150 tweets *about* Chrissy, not *by* Chrissy. — Jenallday (@jenallday) December 9, 2020

