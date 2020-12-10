On Bae Suzy's Birthday Today, Play This Fun Trivia Quiz About The 'Start Up' Actor

Bae Suzy is a popular South Korean actor and singer. She rose to fame with series such as Dream High (2011), Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and Start-Up (2020). Initially, she was a member of the girl group Miss A, however, after a successful series of years, the band disbanded later. On Bae Suzy's birthday today on December 10, try out this fun 'Bae Suzy trivia' about the While You Were Sleeping actor.

Bae Suzy's birthday special quiz

1. Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho were romantically involved with each other few years ago, from which serial did Lee Min Ho make his debut?

Boys Over Flowers

Start Up

Sharp

Nonstop 5

2. Bae Suzy made her film debut with which successful Korean movie?

While You Were Sleeping

Vagabond

Architecture 101

The Sound of a Flower

3. Bae Suzy's Kpop band Miss A disbanded in which year?

2015

2017

2012

2016

4. What was Bae Suzy's age when her first Kdrama titled Dream High aired?

17-18

19-20

16

15

5. Bae Suzy worked in a Kdrama featuring one of the main cast of Lee Min Ho's Heirs, what is the name of the actor?

Lim Ju-hwan

Park Hwan-hee

Kim Woo-bin

Kim Soo-Hyun

6. Bae Suzy's former Kpop group Miss A was managed by JYP Entertainment, which other famous Kpop group listed below is NOT managed by JYP?

Twice

Stray Kids

Itzy

Mamamoo

7. Bae Suzy featured in a leading role in the Kdrama titled Start-Up in 2020, while her Dream High costar Kim Soo-Hyun also featured in a leading role in a Kdrama in 2020 as well, which Kdrama did Kim Soo-Hyun feature in the main role this year?

My Love from the Star

Hotel del Luna

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Romance is a Bonus Book

8. Start-up Kdrama cast featured Nam Joo-hyuk alongside Bae Suzy in the main role, which Kdrama did Nam Joo-hyuk feature in this year apart from Start-up?

The Light in Your Eyes

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Boys Over Flowers

The School Nurse Files

9. Suzy Bae recently left JYP Entertainment after her contract got expired, which company did she sign up with next?

BigHit

RBW

Management SOOP

YG Entertainment

10. Bae Suzy is still friends with which one of his Dream High cast?

IU

Jang Woo-young

Kim Woo-bin

Yoo In-na

