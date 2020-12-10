On Bae Suzy's Birthday Today, Play This Fun Trivia Quiz About The 'Start Up' Actor

Bae Suzy is a popular South Korean actor and singer. She rose to fame with series such as Dream High (2011), Gu Family Book (2013), Uncontrollably Fond (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019) and Start-Up (2020). Initially, she was a member of the girl group Miss A, however, after a successful series of years, the band disbanded later. On Bae Suzy's birthday today on December 10, try out this fun 'Bae Suzy trivia' about the While You Were Sleeping actor.
Bae Suzy's birthday special quiz
1. Bae Suzy and Lee Min Ho were romantically involved with each other few years ago, from which serial did Lee Min Ho make his debut?
- Boys Over Flowers
- Start Up
- Sharp
- Nonstop 5
2. Bae Suzy made her film debut with which successful Korean movie?
- While You Were Sleeping
- Vagabond
- Architecture 101
- The Sound of a Flower
3. Bae Suzy's Kpop band Miss A disbanded in which year?
4. What was Bae Suzy's age when her first Kdrama titled Dream High aired?
5. Bae Suzy worked in a Kdrama featuring one of the main cast of Lee Min Ho's Heirs, what is the name of the actor?
- Lim Ju-hwan
- Park Hwan-hee
- Kim Woo-bin
- Kim Soo-Hyun
6. Bae Suzy's former Kpop group Miss A was managed by JYP Entertainment, which other famous Kpop group listed below is NOT managed by JYP?
- Twice
- Stray Kids
- Itzy
- Mamamoo
7. Bae Suzy featured in a leading role in the Kdrama titled Start-Up in 2020, while her Dream High costar Kim Soo-Hyun also featured in a leading role in a Kdrama in 2020 as well, which Kdrama did Kim Soo-Hyun feature in the main role this year?
- My Love from the Star
- Hotel del Luna
- It's Okay to Not Be Okay
- Romance is a Bonus Book
8. Start-up Kdrama cast featured Nam Joo-hyuk alongside Bae Suzy in the main role, which Kdrama did Nam Joo-hyuk feature in this year apart from Start-up?
- The Light in Your Eyes
- Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
- Boys Over Flowers
- The School Nurse Files
9. Suzy Bae recently left JYP Entertainment after her contract got expired, which company did she sign up with next?
- BigHit
- RBW
- Management SOOP
- YG Entertainment
10. Bae Suzy is still friends with which one of his Dream High cast?
- IU
- Jang Woo-young
- Kim Woo-bin
- Yoo In-na
