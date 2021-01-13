Chris Pratt's Sci-fi Movie 'The Tomorrow War' Eyeing For $200M Deal With Amazon?

The upcoming Chris Pratt film, The Tomorrow War is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The science fiction action drama project is currently being bid, but it looks like the movie already has a buyer. Read further ahead to know all about Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War.

Also Read | Chris Pratt As Star-Lord To Reunite With Chris Hemsworth In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War being shopped to streamers

The Tomorrow War, produced and developed by Skydance is all set to be sold to online streaming platforms. According to a report from Variety, the alleged cost at which the movie is expected to be sold is somewhere around $200 million. Even though the sale hasn’t been finalized yet, the movie is expected to land with Amazon Studios.

The Tomorrow War was being bid by many OTT platforms like Netflix and Apple TV, who showed interest in the project mainly due to their star cast. Many were very impressed with the movie and thought that it had huge commercial potential. But, as it is a known fact that Amazon has been aggressively buying all the “good content” online, the movie might land in their hands. The Tomorrow War on Amazon has not finalized a deal yet but the news about the movie releasing on the OTT platform is expected to be heard.

Also Read | Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie Sold To Netflix In A Huge Pact Of $30 Million

Also Read | Will Chris Pratt Replace Harrison Ford In 'Indiana Jones 5'? Know More

About The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War is an action-adventure science-fiction drama movie, directed by Chris McKay. The movie is written by Zach Dean. The Tomorrow War cast Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, JK Simmons, and Yvonne Strahovski as the lead characters. The plot for the upcoming movie revolves around a man who is pulled towards fighting a “future war” where the fate of humanity lies on the ability he has of confronting the past. In order to “level” the war field, many scientists come together in order to develop a way in which they can get soldiers from the past to fight the “future war”. The movie was initially expected to release on the big screen on July 23, 2021, but the news of it releasing sooner and on an OTT platform is because the “restarting of theatres” still remains to be a safety concern for many with a definite time of solution.

Also Read | Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Starring Brad Pitt Gets 2022 Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.