Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie Sold To Netflix In A Huge Pact Of $30 Million

Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington is one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The movie has recently been sold to the OTT platform Netflix in a huge $30 million pact. Read further ahead to know more about the deal.

Also Read | Zendaya Says 'you Bout To Make Me Tear Up' As Timothée Chalamet Sends Birthday Wishes

Netflix acquires rights to Malcolm & Marie

Many other potential buyers such as HBO and Amazon Prime Video, who watched the promo footage from Malcolm & Marie were attracted and showed interest in buying the movie. The price at which the movie has been sold ($30 million) is among the highest ever for a movie out of a festival and is even surprising because the premise of the movie doesn’t sound wildly commercial even after having the presence of major stars. The deal for the movie was negotiated by Endeavor Content, that also helped close the sale of critically acclaimed Bruised, and CAA, that also helped broker the pact for the movie, Pieces of a Woman. Malcolm & Marie is produced by Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson under the banner of Little Lamb Productions.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman To Zendaya: Here Are The Most Liked Celebrity Tweets On Twitter

Sam Levinson is most commonly recognised for creating the popular HBO series Euphoria. He had written the script for the series, in addition to being the producer and director for it. Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie cast had John David Washington playing the character of a filmmaker and Zendaya playing the character of his girlfriend. The plot of the film follows the couple after they return home from a movie premiere and get into a discussion about their past relationships that takes an unexpected turn that starts to test the strength of their love. The movie was shot in the summer of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The cast and crew of the movie went through great pains in order to keep the set COVID-free and to gain the approval of major guilds such as the WGA, DGA, and SAG-AFTRA.

Also Read | Zendaya On Carrying 'heavy Responsibilitiy

According to reports from Variety, Zendaya who has also appeared in Euphoria has said that she is so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are her Euphoria family, for coming together during such uncertain times. They have felt privileged to be able to make this film together and did so with a lot of love. Zendaya revealed that they are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.

Also Read | Zendaya Feels She Is Not Deserving Of The Title 'activist'; Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.