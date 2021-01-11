Will Chris Pratt Replace Harrison Ford In 'Indiana Jones 5'? Know More

Lucasfilm had earlier confirmed that Harrison Ford will be returning to play Indiana Jones in the fifth sequel of the franchise. However, there are rumours going around that Chris Pratt might be taking over for Ford, so that the franchise can continue and have more movies. Read along to know more about the upcoming movie and more.

Will Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5?

Indiana Jones has been renewed for a fifth movie and it was earlier confirmed by the makers that Harrison Ford will be reprising the titular role, alike the first four movies. There have been rumours recently that Chris Pratt will be replacing Ford for the fifth film of the series, which Ford has denied himself. Frank Marshall, who is bankrolling the project said in a statement to Den of Geek, "There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford”.

As per Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm have been considering Chris Pratt to portray a younger version of the titular character so as to be able to continue the franchise with other spin-off films and a Disney+ series. These rumours have been debunked earlier and are yet resurfacing again, making fans doubt that it is all being done to make a smoother transition from Ford to Pratt.

Frank Marshall opened up to den of Geek about working with James Mangold and said that he is excited about working with him on the great story. He went to appreciate the director’s work in his previous projects including, Ford Vs Ferrari which has been nominated Best Picture at the Oscars. He added that Mangold’s movie are all about characters and telling a good story and he is eager to see what will he come up with through this film. James Mangold who has worked on the movies Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line, is replacing Steven Spielberg for this movie, who has directed all the 4 previous movies.

