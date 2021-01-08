Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Starring Brad Pitt Gets 2022 Release Date

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming project is Babylon. It is an R-rated period drama movie, starring Brad Pitt in the lead. The film is currently in development at Paramount Pictures. Now the makers have provided a release date for the project.

Damien Chazelle’s 'Babylon' gets a 2022 release date

Paramount has recently announced the release date of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. The Hollywood period picture is scheduled to arrive in limited theatres on December 25, 2022. It will have its worldwide premiere on January 6, 2023, reported Deadline. When Paramount bought the rights, it was eyed for a Christmas Day 2021 awards-qualifying release, with a wide berth on January 7. However, coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has affected it, just like many other projects.

Babylon cast has Brad Pitt playing a pivotal character and he has been attached to the film for around a year since its announcement. Emma Stone was to essay the leading lady; however, she left the project due to a scheduling conflict. She previously worked with Chazelle in the acclaimed romantic musical movie, La La Land. It was reported that Margot Robbie is in talks to replace Stone. If she joins the Babylon cast, the actor will reunite with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Pitt.

'Babylon' Plot and more

Babylon plot is said to show the changing moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent films to talkies. It will feature a mix of real-life as well as fictional characters. The project will be filmed in California as the film commission has awarded it a tax credit of $17.5 million. The commission estimated that the movie will generate $83.4 million in “qualified spending” – defined as below-the-line-wags to the workers of the Golden State along with their vendors, but the allocation was contingent on production starting within 180 days, reported Variety. Tobey Maguire, Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt produces the movie.

More actors will be added to Babylon cast as it moves further in development. As the film still has around two years, much work is left on it. However, the project has generated good hype because of its members and filmmaker.

Promo Image Source: AP

