Chris Rock’s 2018 Stand-up Special, 'Tamborine' Gets An Extended Cut Release On Netflix

Chris Rock had earlier announced that a remixed version of his special Tamborine would release on Netflix soon. On January 12, Netflix released an extended version of Chris Rock’s 2018 stand-up special. Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut includes new jokes, glimpses behind the scenes, and interviews, with him.

Chris Rock's Netflix special, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut adds new jokes, with almost 40 minutes of extra material from arguably the greatest living comic. The show represents a key turning point in the balance of power between comic and director, with Chris reclaiming control. It also includes an appearance from Dave Chappelle.

The new cut has most of the same shots with differences that are subtle but significant. Extended Cut has longer setups and more mess. Rock also sets up a joke at himself. It has quick-cutting camera angles.

Tamborine was originally directed by Bo Burnham and it was Chris’s first standup special in a decade. The show was nominated for Grammy 2018 special for Best Comedy Album. In this, he offered his searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics. Chris Rock has a history on Netflix with stand-up special and featuring in three significant movies such as Dolemite is My Name, Sandy Wexler and The Week Of.

Chris Rock's shows and films -

Chris began doing stand-up comedy in 1984 in New York City's Catch a Rising Star. Chris Rock worked as a stand-up comedian and appeared in supporting film roles at the beginning of his career. He came to prominence as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in the early 1990s. He slowly rose with small roles in the film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and the TV series Miami Vice. Rock’s first film role was in Beverly Hills Cop II.

He became known for his roles in Down to Earth, Head of State, The Longest Yard, the Madagascar film series, Top Five and many more. He has done a series of acclaimed stand-up specials for HBO. He is the developer, writer and narrator of the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which was based on his early life. He is the winner of many awards.

