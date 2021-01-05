Comedian Chris Rock Says He Is "eager To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine"

American comedian Chris Rock, who is a recipient of three Grammy Awards and four Emmy Awards, has stated that he 'cannot wait' to receive the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to him. According to Fox News, the 55-year-old stated that he isn't worried about how the vaccine is made, just that it should be an effective vaccine for the public. The 'Grown Ups' actor and former 'Saturday Night Live' host has also been vocal about his diagnosis of non-verbal learning disorder.

Read more: Chris Rock Diagnosed With Non-verbal Learning Disorder, Says 'can Understand Just Words'

Chris Rock eagerly awaits COVID-19 vaccine

In an interview with CBS News' Gayle King, Chris stated that he is eagerly awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. He ascertained that it would soon be made available to the public just as long as the coronavirus vaccine is proven safe and effective for people. He further remarked to King that he wouldn't know what's in 'Tylenol' but he would take it because it's proven to work against headaches. According to Fox News, the Brooklyn native has used his spare time during the pandemic to dig deeper into therapy for addressing his past issues.

Read more: Zack Snyder Has No Plans To Continue In The DCEU After His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Chris Rock speaks to CBS' Gayle King on COVID-19 vaccination

Rock further stated during his interview with CBS' Gayle King that we must be truthful about our lives while undergoing therapy. On the outside he said he is this 'daring person' but he eventually takes the easy route out. He told King he spends about seven hours talking to a professional. He also said that people do get better and change over time when they are consistent with therapy. He added that its easier to be mean to people by pointing out mistakes in their past, especially when its someone close to them, but he wished that those who were mean to him in some way would learn from their mistakes and teach their kids better.

Read more: 'WandaVision' Number Of Episodes On Disney Plus Revealed By Marvel

Who is Chris Rock and more about his life and work:

Chris Rock grew up in Brooklyn, New York. At 18, Comedian Eddie Murphy discovered him at New York's Comedy Strip. He appeared in films thereafter and was a cast member in Saturday Night Live, after which he released his first comedy album. His accomplishments include two Emmy award-winning HBO specials, one in 1994 titled 'Big A** Jokes' and another in 1996 titled 'Bring The Pain'. Along with that he is the creator of three Grammy award-winning comedy albums and acted and written the popular sitcom 'Everybody Hates Chris.' He has also twice hosted the Academy Awards, first in 2005 and then in 2015. During the 88th Academy Awards in 2015, as host, he repeatedly criticized the AMPAS for the lack of racial minority nominees during the 2015 Oscars and called for support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Following the criticism from Rock and many other artists from the black community, the Academy Awards subsequently paved way for black nominees across all award categories, most notably for Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director categories.

Read more: Director Paul Greengrass Opens Up About 'X-Men' Vs. 'Fantastic Four' Talks

Promo Pic Credit: Chris Rock/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.