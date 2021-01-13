Movies Releasing On Netflix In 2021 'every Week'; The Platform Hints At Upcoming Projects

OTT giant Netflix is all set to treat its fans to a whole bunch of interesting movies coming out this year. Netflix in a teaser clip released a few hours ago revealed that it will be posting a new film every week for the rest of the year. Fans have thus gotten quite excited after seeing the line up of films that are scheduled to release this year. The teaser was released on its Twitter handle where Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds greeted fans as the announcement video began.

Movies releasing "every week" on Netflix in 2021

The video showed snippets from all the 27 biggest films that will be coming to the platform in the upcoming weeks. Netflix claimed in the teaser that it will be releasing a new movie every week for the rest of 2021. This has gotten fans quite excited as the movies line up seemed quite promising. In the teaser video, a number of actors appeared and spoke about their love for films.

They revealed their favourite parts from their lives as an actor and also spoke about their love for movies in general. Actors like Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Noah Centiano. Joey King etc. were seen throughout the teaser jovially talking about their films. The actors who appeared in the teaser all have their movies coming out this year and thus a snippet from their films was played along with their monologue in the teaser.

2021 = a new movie EVERY WEEK on Netflix. Here's a sneak peek at 27 of the biggest, brightest, fastest, funniest, feel-good, feel-everything films and stars coming to Netflix this year pic.twitter.com/iCr1ZPrc7W — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 12, 2021

The hosts of the teaser, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, too will be seen in a film together titled Red Notice. An explosive scene from the film was shared with the fans where the actors can be seen caught amid a high octane fight sequence. Dave Bautista too appeared in the teaser as he spoke about his next release Army of the Dead directed by Zack Snyder.

Thus, a number of films were announced to come this year along with a surprise guest appearing in the video at the very end of it. A scene is played out from the upcoming film Don’t Look Up where Jennifer Lawrence can be seen standing in front of the camera. A while later, she goes out of focus only to reveal Leonardo DiCaprio in the scene as well. The movie Don’t look up is thus all set to come to Netflix soon with a star-studded cast inducing Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and others.

