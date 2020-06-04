Chris Trousdale, Ex-member Of Boy Band DreamStreet Passes Away Due To Coronavirus At 34

Hollywood actor and recording artist Chris Trousdale passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, reportedly due to coronavirus. He was a member of DreamStreet which came together in 1999. Members from the boy band DreamStreet have shared the news of Chris Trousdale's demise on social media.

Chris Trousdale passes away

Boy band DreamStreet members Jesse McCartney, Matt Ballinger and Frankie J. Galasso have all shared a post as a tribute to their late band member. Jesse McCartney shared a lengthy post and mentioned that Chris was the most famous amongst the five of them. He also revealed that Chris died due to coronavirus. Jesse also mentioned that Chris Trousdale had a charming personality while reminiscing the olden days.

In the post, Jesse McCartney wrote, "It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage." [sic]

In a social media post, Matt Ballinger stated that Chris Trousdale was the best dancer amongst the five of them and also had great hair. He stated that despite losing touch, fond memories of their band and Chris were always there with him. A part of the social media post that Matt Ballinger posted read, "Today is a tough day. Chris Trousdale is no longer with us. It really doesn’t feel real. Chris was such a big part of my life growing up. Being in Dream Street together was truly a special experience that I will always cherish. As time went on we did lose touch, but I will always have fond memories of us performing and living out our pop star dreams together." [sic]

Frankie J. Galasso also took to social media to pay tribute to his former bandmate. He shared a similar post as Matt and wrote that Chis was a huge part of his childhood. In his post, he wrote, "Life can take unpredictable turns. People move, occupations change, friendships drift. Chris and I’s friendship drifted after the group, but we shared an incredible moment in time that most people can only dream of, let alone experience. Some of the fondest memories in my life are ones that he was a part of. His passing weighs heavy on my heart, but I will always have the memories, of those years with him, to look back on fondly." [sic]

Apart from being a band member, Chris Trousdale was also an actor. He began acting at the age of 8. He has acted in a Broadway production with Glee actor Lea Michele and done the Les Miserables tour with Ashley Tisdale. Chris Trousdale's boy band DreamStreet broke up in 2002 and the actor has been making appearances in television shows since. He appeared on shows like Shake It Up and Austin & Ally.

