Chrishell Stause Addresses Dating Rumours With Gleb Savchenko After His Split From Wife

Gleb Savchenko has parted ways from his wife after 14 years of marriage. The dancer announced their split on social media and fans began to suspect a potential affair between him and Chrishell Stause. The Dancer on Dancing with the stars has finally addressed this issue publically through an Instagram story she put out earlier today.

Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause have been partners for a long time on the reality show and share interesting chemistry with each other, letting fans believe that they may be dating, according to E!

Are Gleb and Chrishell dating?

The above-mentioned news portal reported that several rumours had begun floating around which pointed at Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause dating. However, Chrishell Stause has taken to Instagram to clear out the rumours and put it to rest. In the story he began by writing how saddened she is at the news of Gleb splitting up with his wife.

She then went on to add how unfortunate she thinks the whole situation is and later addressed the "Are Gleb and Chrishell dating" rumours. She explained that she herself has gone through a public split and therefore she does not wish the same upon anyone. Further on, she wrote that she has spent countless hours with Gleb during their rehearsals for the show.

Chrishell then mentions that due that she and Gleb have developed a strong bond of friendship over time and nothing more. Thus Chrishell Stause ended the story by simply writing that she wishes the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time in their lives.

Gleb Savchenko just hours ago announced his split from his wife with an Instagram post. The dancer posted a family picture and in the caption began by mentioning his split from his wife. Gleb and Elena had been married for 14 years and have two daughters. Gleb in the caption further mentions that they intend to co-parent their children whom they love dearly. Gleb also adds that they as parents will strive to be the best for their children. He then asked the fans for privacy during this period of separation.

