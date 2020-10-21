Chrishell Stause Reveals She Wants To Date After Her Journey On 'DWTS' Ends

Chrishell Stause has revealed details about her highly speculated dating life. In a recent interview, the Dancing With The Stars contestant revealed that she plans to date only once her journey on DWTS comes to an end. Stause is currently single since she and her ex-husband Justin Hartley separated after the latter filed for divorce in 2019.

Chrishell Stause reveals her dating plans after DWTS

Chrishell Stause is busy competing on the latest season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The competition in the show is getting tougher day by day. Last week, Chrishell Stause herself had the lowest score and was tied with Jesse Metcalfe. But apart from making her work on Dancing With The Stars, one of her recent interviews is making headlines.

In a recent interview on an ABC talk show, Chrishell Stause talked about her future dating plans. Before enjoying her current single status, Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley were married for two years. But Justin Hartley filed for divorce in 2019.

While talking about her future dating plans, Chrishell Stause revealed that at the moment she is not dating anybody and she is “really busy”. She revealed that she is trying to work on her cha-chas and her “contemporaries”. But while talking about being busy with Dancing With The Stars, Chrishell said that she is looking forward to dating “as soon as DWTS is over”.

Even though she wishes to date once the reality show ends, Chrishell Stause is hopeful that people will vote for her and she will not have to say goodbye to the show right away. While talking about her dating life, Chrishell Stause also joke about wanting to get her “dancer body on” and be ready to date.

Chrishell Stause’s dating life became a matter of interest due to her Dancing With The Stars partner Gleb Savchenko. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Gleb revealed that many professional hockey players are sliding into Chrishell’s DMs.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley married each other in 2017. But according to the Daily Mail’s report, Justin Hartley surprised Chrishelle in 2019 by filing for divorce. He filed the divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences. The aftermath of the surprise filing was shown in the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which Chrishell stars in. Now Chrishell is still single, but her ex-husband made headlines when Justin Hartley’s new girlfriend Sofia Pernas and he were spotted kissing in April.

