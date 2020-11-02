'Dancing With The Stars' Latest Episode: Who Is Left On 'Dancing With The Stars 2020'?

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 is in full swing and fans cannot contain their excitement. The October 26 episode of the ABC reality show featured some of the most shocking elimination and pack a puncher performance. The next episode of the show will air on Monday, November 2, 2020, and with the latest episode, the pressure on the contestants will skyrocket as the show is inching close to its finale. Read on to find out who is left on Dancing With The Stars 2020:

Who is left on Dancing With The Stars 2020?

In the October 26 episode of Dancing With The Stars, fans saw that Monica Aldama and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated. After the final performance of the episode was given by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, it was revealed that everyone was safe except for Jeanne Mai and Brandon Armstrong and Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy. Both these pairs had garnered the least number of this week's votes.

Monica performed the Jazz inspired by Nurse Ratched. The television celebrities’ cheerleading background allowed her to slide swiftly from one dance step to another. However, like her previous performances on the show Monica struggled to sell the character she was playing. Jeanne Mai, on the other hand, performed the Paso Doble inspired by Hannibal Lecter. Jeannie was able to commit to her character and pull off the intense paso doble. She received 25/30 from the judges while Monica received 22/30.

Source: ABC (Official Website)

When both the television celebrities and their partners were in the danger zone, the judges were allowed to save one of them. Bruno decided to save Jeanne & Brandon. Derek decided to save Monica & Val. Hence, Carrie Ann was left to make the deciding vote, and she voted to save Jeanne & Brandon. This meant that Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy were going home.

DWTS contestants

In tonight’s episode, fans will see the following pairs locking horns with each other through their performances: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart. The season finale of the show will air somewhere around the end of November. The episode will air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

