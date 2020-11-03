Dancing With The Stars: Who Went Home On Dancing With The Stars Tonight?

Dancing With The Stars started airing its 29th season last month for the audience worldwide. Despite the pandemic, Dancing With The Stars is receiving a huge response from fanatics of the show all over the world. The dance reality show will feature some of the well-known celebrities paired with professional dancers. The excitement in the show is increasing with each passing day as the show is coming towards its end.

The latest episode of the show premiered for the viewers on November 2, 2020. The latest episode saw an interesting turn of events in Dancing With The Stars elimination. A lot of people have been wondering about who went home on Dancing With The Stars Tonight. For all the people who are curious to know about the recent Dancing With The Stars elimination, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who went home on Dancing With The Stars tonight?

Dancing With The Stars had originally planned for a Double Elimination Night in the recent episode. As the name suggests, two couples were expected to be eliminated from the episode. However, things took a dramatic turn of events as one of the contestants, Jeannie Mai had to leave the show in unfortunate circumstances. According to a report by Newsweek, Jeannie Mai announced on Monday that she had been diagnosed with epiglottis. It is a potentially life-threatening condition that required immediate surgery. As a result, the makers were forced to send only one couple home. Much to the surprise of the fans of Dancing With The Stars, Chrishell Stause and her pro dancing partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated.

Jeannie Mai

In the Dancing With The Stars elimination, the judges were left with the choice of Skai Jackson paired with Alan Bersten and Chrishell Stause with her pro dancing partner Gleb Savchenko. The judges decided to save Disney Channel star, Skai Jackson. The sudden unfortunate news of Jeannie Mai being out of the competition has left several of her fans shocked. The absence of Jeannie Mai was noted throughout the latest episode. Last week, Monica Aldama and her professional dancing partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated in the Dancing With The Stars’ Halloween special episode.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko eliminated on DWTS

Image Credits: Dancing With The Stars Instagram

