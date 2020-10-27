'Dancing With The Stars' Chrishell Stause Dedicates A Performance To Her Late Parents

For the week six routine of Dancing with the Stars, participant-actor Chrishell Stause gave a moving tribute to her late parents in the contemporary routine, set by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Before Stause took the stage, she revisited her childhood and talked about her relationship with her late mother and father, who died in July 2020 and April 2019, respectively. She said, "It's such a beautiful song. I'm so emotionally connected to it".

The 39-year-old DWTS participant further added, "Nobody would be more excited about me being here than doing this show than her(Stause's mother). Right before I dance, I really feel her call me, encourage me. That has been the most special thing that I will take away from this show. I know my parents are with me. My mom's name was Ranae Stause and my dad's name was Jeff Stause. This dance is for them".

Chrishell on Dancing with the Stars

A few days prior to her performance, the Selling Sunset star took to her social media handle and informed her fans that she had been going through a "difficult week emotionally" and the chosen song had a significant meaning. In the brief caption, Stause asserted, "Turning my pain from losing my parents into something beautiful and making them proud is the ultimate goal. 🖤 I miss them every day".

Coming to her performance, it managed to garner a positive response and also earned her highest score so far, a 24 out of 30, from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. After the performance, judge Carrie told Chrishell, "I'm sure that Renée and Jeff Stause are watching over you and very proud of you. You poured your heart and soul into that dance".

Chrishell Stause's parents' death

In April 2019, the Another Time actor opened up about her late father Jeff's battle with cancer in an emotional Instagram post. Along with a throwback photo, she wrote, "We lost you today but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago. I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it's hold on you".

On the other hand, this year in July, Stause confirmed her mother Ranae's death on the photo-sharing platform. Stause wrote, "In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could".

(Image courtesy: Dancing With The Stars YouTube)

