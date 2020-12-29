Chrishell Stause Finally Responds To Criticism Over Her Family Photo Amid COVID-19

Chrishell Stause recently celebrated the Christmas Holidays with her big family. The Selling Sunset actor shared pictures of the same with her fans on Instagram and faced backlash and criticism for the big family gathering and travelling during these COVID times. Soon on December 28, Chrishell edited her caption and responded to all the fans and critics. See what the American actor had to say here.

Chrishell Stause's response to backlash on family gathering photo

Chrishell Stause's family photo saw more criticism than support. The actor has a huge family, there were 9 members in the photo and she invited everyone to celebrate together which according to most Instagram users this was a careless use of her platform. The actor initially took to Instagram to inform her fans that she introduced Keo Motsepe, her partner, to her family over the holidays and informed everyone that he fit right in. She also wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

A few days after the criticism, Chrishell Stause edited the caption of the same picture and responded to the backlash. She wrote that she understands that the COVID concerns are valid and this wasn't a good use of her social media to show big gatherings and she doesn't want to encourage this during the coronavirus pandemic times but since this was the first Christmas since the family lost their mother and since she has a big family, they all thought they had to be together and support each other. She also explained that everyone was tested before and after their celebration as a measure of safety.

Stause said she always tries to be socially responsible and aware of her use of media platforms but she is a compassionate person and likes sharing her life and happy moments with all her fans. She also revealed that her boyfriend being there with the family made them all feel happy and welcomed. She signed off her message by saying she shouldn't have posted this and wishes everyone to be safe. She sent a lot of love to all her supporters and critics telling them that she hears both sides and appreciates both good and bad feedback from them.

IMAGE CREDITS: @chrishell.stause IG

