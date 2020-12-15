Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko Shares Vacation Pics With Their Partners; See Here

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe recently took a trip to Mexico, reported ET!. The couple was joined by their close friends Gleb Savchenko and his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo. Sources close to Gleb Savchenko also added that the new couple were 'very close' to each other and was enjoying their vacation in Mexico. Read ahead to know more:

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe's Vacation

In this post, fans cans spot the Selling Sunset's star and her boyfriend together in Mexico. Chrishell is seen sporting an olive coloured dress while Chrishell Stause's boyfriend is seen sporting a grey coloured shirt with black pants. Keo added in the post - that he was happy that Chrishell was in his life. Kleo also uploaded many other pictures of the two and also added a few pictures of Kleb with his new girlfriend.

Many fans liked the post and added that the couple looked adorable with each other. Other fans also commented that they were happy to see the two together. Take a look:

Prior to this trip, there were rumours that Chrishell Stause was dating her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko. And a few days after that news of Gleb Savchenko's divorce also poured in. But Chrishell told E! that the two were just good friends and there was nothing like that between the two. A few days after that Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe went online and declared that they were dating each other.

Currently, Gleb also uploaded a picture with the Keo indicating that he was also on vacation with Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe in Mexico. Take a look:

The posts caption mentioned that 2020 had been a crazy year for the star and that he really 'appreciate the little things and the people' in his life. He also added that he was happy to have Gleb with him on this trip. Many fans showered the post with love and positive comments. Gleb Savchenko's girlfriend Cassie Scerbo also sharted a picture of the two couple together. Take a look:

