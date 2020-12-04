Who Is Chrishell Stause Dating? DWTS Star Shares Picture With Her New Beau

American Reality television star, Chrishell Stause is best known for her appearance in the reality television series Selling Sunset. She was last seen in Dancing With the Stars grooving and showing some classy moves alongside her partner professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. Despite her positive attitude and a busy schedule, many fans are well aware of the fact that Chrishell has recently gone through a divorce from husband and This is Us star, Justin Hartley. However, it seems as though the reality star has found love again. Find out, “Who is Chrishell Stause dating?”

Who is Chrishell Stause dating?

On December 3, Stause shared a picture on her Instagram handle, featuring her DWTS co-star Keo Motsepe. Keo is seen kissing her on the cheek and the caption reads, “The internet has absolutely zero chills, so I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here.” Keo Motsepe also shared an image where he is seen kissing Chrishell on the cheek and the caption was a heart sign. Here are the endearing pictures.

Who is Keo Motsepe?

A report in Daily Mail reveals that Keo met Chrishell during her stint on the show this year. Keo is a South African dancer and his time on DWTS season 29 revealed that he specialises in the Latin and Ballroom dancing styles. The show also revealed that he is the first black professional dancer on the ABC show Dancing with the Stars.

Chrishell Stause shut down rumours of her alleged affair with Gleb Savchenko

The Daily Mail report reveals that Chrishell Stause on DWTS was linked with her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko. Gleb, who has recently split with his wife Elena Samdanova, publicly denied that he was romantically involved with reality star Chrishell. Gleb, (37) was accused of infidelity by his wife of 14 years Elena, hence, many fans were quick to point that an affair was ongoing between him and Chrishell.

However, Chrishell shut down gossip mongers by sharing an Instagram story suggesting that she was saddened by the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. She said that it was unfortunate how rumours were swirling around about her and Gleb being a couple. Lastly, the Selling Sunset star deemed that she wanted to be a supportive friend to both Gleb and Elena in these tough times.

Image Source: Chrishell Stause (Instagram)

