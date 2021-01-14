Chrishell Stause-Justin Hartley Reach Divorce Settlement, A Year After Breaking-up

Actors Justin Harley and Chrishell Stause are officially divorced as the two have finally reached a divorce settlement. The couple had been dating for 4 years until their marriage in 2017 and then filed for divorce in 2019. Read along and know more about the settlement and other things.

It's officially over for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

American actors and former couple Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause have formally parted ways as they have finally reached a divorce settlement as per E! News. The settlement includes the terms of divorce along with spousal support. The This Is Us star filed for divorce in 2019 which came as a shock to their fans as well as Chrishell, herself. She had mentioned on Netflix show Selling Sunset how it was difficult for her to deal with as the world knew they were parting ways within 45 minutes of her finding it out.

Stause said on season 3 of the reality show, "Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed. I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew. I'm trying to keep it together, but it's a lot at once because everybody in the whole world knows at the same time I knew.''

As per E! News, Justin has mentioned that the couple separated in July 2019, but Chrishell says that it only happened in November of 2019, which is when Justine filed for divorce. Both Chrishell and Justin have moved on and both have now new partners.

In 2020, Justin was seen all loved-up with his former co-star Sofia Pernas from The Young and the Restless. This year on Jan 1, the news was confirmed after both Justin and Sofia shared pictures with each other on New Year’s Eve and the latter wrote in her post, "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours”. Chrishell has been in a relationship with Keo Motsepe since 2020, whom she met during her stint in the show Dancing With the Stars.

