Chrishell Stause Spills The Beans On Her New Romance With Beau And 'DTWS' Pro Keo Motsepe

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has finally made her relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Keo Motsepe Instagram official. On December 3, Chrishell took to her Instagram handle to share a loved-up selfie with Keo and announced her courtship with beau as she wrote, "The internet has absolutely zero chill. So I guess you saw this already, but I’m just gonna leave this here (sid)". However, in an interview with DWTS winner Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Instagram Live, the 39-year-old has now spilt the beans on her new romance with the South African dancer.

Chrishell Sauce spills the beans on her relationship with Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause, who recently participated in the latest season of DTWS with dance partner Gleb Savecheko, has finally opened up about her relationship with Keo Motsepe after she went through a public slipt-up with former husband Justin Hartley. Although speculations were rife that love was blossoming between Chrishell Stause and Gleb on DTWS after the latter announced a divorce with wife Elena Samodanova, Chrishell recently made her relationship with Keo official on social media. During her live conversation with Kaitlyn Bristowe on Instagram, the All My Children actor shared some more details on her togetherness with newfound lover Keo.

Talking about her romance with Koe, Chrishell stated, "I’m grateful. I had the best experience (on DWTS) but this to me is the coolest thing". She added, "I knew from my dance work I wasn’t going to win a Mirrorball from the beginning. To have this come from it, I’m just very smitten". Elaborating more about the same, the Days of Our Lives star said, "I had a little bit of a hangup at first because I was worried because he’s younger. I was in my head and I was thinking. But a lot of guys my age and older still don’t want what I am looking for".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe have been making headlines ever since the couple took to their respective Instagram handles to confirm their courtship. In the picture shared by Keo on Instagram, he is seen giving his ladylove a peck on her cheek while she flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera.

Check out his IG post below:

