Justin Hartley Helps Out 'Property Brothers' With Renovation In 'Celebrity IOU'; Read More

Celebrity IOU has featured a number of famous Hollywood celebrities who have appeared on this show. The fans of this show would be familiar about how the ‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott help out these celebrities in building something for the individuals close to these celebrities.

Recently, fans got to see popular actor Justin Hartley on Celebrity IOU, with the actor aiming to do something for his close friend Mat. Along with doing something that would be a special sign for his friend, Justin himself decided to help Drew and Jonathan in the renovation for Mat. Have a look at what he did.

Justin Hartley helps out in rebuilding friend’s backyard

The episode of Celebrity IOU that featured Justin Hartley saw him showing his sign of gratitude towards his friend Mat by deciding to renovate the latter’s backyard. The highlight of the episode, however, came when Justin himself rolled up his sleeve and decided to jump in the mud as well. He helped Dew and Jonathan in renovating Mat’s backyard to give it back to him good as new. Jonathan even exclaimed saying the instances where celebrities themselves help them do the demo alongside are rare.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chrishell Stause Dating? DWTS Star Shares Picture With Her New Beau

Jonathan even made sure to note that Justin also asked for some of the ‘heavy-duty equipments while helping out. The wife of Justin Hartley’s friend Mat, Maribel, was also helping with setting up the surprise, which the actor himself revealed. Justin was then seen knocking off the fence that was around the pool.

While Mat was watching television inside, he immediately came out in the backyard when he heard some noise, only to find out his friend Justin working alongside ‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew. He was then told that his backyard would now be renovated.

ALSO READ: Why Did Justin Hartley And 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause File For Divorce?

Along with putting out some funny quips, both the friends talked about their friendship and how much it means for both of them. While Mat talked about how much Justin has already helped his family, Justine took the opportunity to extensively praise Mat. Justin talked about how Mat has been on his side when the times have been good, but more importantly while times have been bad.

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause Spills The Beans On Her New Romance With Beau And 'DTWS' Pro Keo Motsepe

ALSO READ: Did 'This Is Us' Actor Justin Hartley Cheat On 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.