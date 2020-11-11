Dancing With The Stars' Cheryl Bruke Rubbishes Rumours About Gleb-Chrishell Affair

Dancing with the Stars former contestant Cheryl Burke gave her opinion on rumours surrounding Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko having an affair. Burke appeared on her Pretty Messed Up podcast with her dance partner for DWTS, A.J. McLean and talked about the validity of the rumours. She defended the two and stated that just because they have on-screen chemistry does not mean that they have inappropriate relations.

Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke supports Chrishell Stauseo and Gleb Savchenko

Cheryl Burke stated on the podcast that just because contestant get close on the screen does not imply that they are in an inappropriate relationship. She further stated, "When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen". The dancing star also pointed out that when any intimate performance takes place on any reality show, people start linking them up but when there is an intimate scene in a movie, then people do not think the same way.

Cheryl also expressed on the same podcast that she feels people are giving so much attention to Gleb and Chrishell Stause link up rumours because the former recently separated from his wife. She further said on the podcast, “I had known them both for a while; they’re both in the competitive dance world scene. I've known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can't be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved”.

About Gleb Savchenko's personal life

Gleb took to his Instagram handle and announced that he is splitting up with his wife. He shares kids with his wife and they plan to co-parent the kids. Here is what he wrote in the caption of the post, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family's need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Gleb Savchenko's wife Elena too announced her break up by posting a picture with Gleb and wrote, “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end.” Take a look at her post here:

Image credits: Gleb Savchenko and Cheryl Bruke's IG

