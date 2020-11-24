Chrishell Stause And Gleb Savchenko Pair Up For Dancing With The Stars Finale

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are back again for the finale episode of Dancing with the Stars. The pair was however eliminated earlier this month, but have reunited to watch the season finale of the ABC dance competition show. The duo is also expected to show a dance performance of their own as well. Read on for the latest post that Gleb shared along with Chrishell a while ago.

Chrishell and Gleb on Dancing with the Stars finale

Gleb Savchenko shared a selfie with the Selling Sunset star where he wrote "Happy to have my partner back in the ballroom with me one last time! I’m grateful for your friendship Chrishell. #TeamSellingIt @dancingabc." Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause was also seen sharing snippets of the audience on her Instagram stories as well. The team-up is unexpected news as the duo were recently in the public scrutiny after Gleb recently split from his wife of 14 years, while the audience blamed Chrishell for his split. Take a look at the post-Gleb shared on his social media.

According to E!, Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause have been partners for a long time on the reality show and share interesting chemistry with each other, letting fans believe that they may be dating. In a report by People portal, Gleb addressed the dating rumours with Chrishell, where he stated that he respects the privacy of his family that is why he won't let such false accusations from the public go unanswered. He clearly stated that he has a platonic relationship with Chrishell and their friendship was not the reason for his split with his wife. Even Chrishell had addressed the rumours stating that she is saddened by Gleb and Elena's split as well. Meanwhile, Chrishell herself split with her husband Justin Hartley last November as well.

Here are some recent posts from Chrishell Stause's Instagram. She shared a group photo with the winners of DWTS Kaitlyn Bristowe and her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. This is professional dancer Chigvintsev’s first win on the show. While the Catfish host Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson finished second on the DWTS finale. Singer Nelly and Daniella Karagach came third and actress Justina Machado and Sasha Farber came fourth place on the show.

