Chrissy Teigen Accepts Alison's Apology With A Heartfelt Note, Fans Call Her A 'class Act'

In a lengthy series of tweets, Chrissy Teigen has accepted the apology of Alison Roman today. This came after Alison posted a heartfelt apology to Chrissy and Marie Kondo on her official social media handle. Earlier, Alison Roman had passed some mean comments about Chrissy Teigen’s and Marie Kondo’s business model.

Earlier today, Alison posted a heartfelt apology and Chrissy accepted it. While accepting the apology, Chrissy wrote that she did not even once want Alison to apologise for what she genuinely thought. Chrissy further wrote that she was hurt only because those comments had come from Alison and not some random person who would usually hate on her. Check out Chrissy's tweet below.

Chrissy Teigen accepts Alison's apology

thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

Fan reactions

As soon as Chrissy accepted Alison's apology, fans started reacting to it. Majority of her fans flocked to Chrissy's social media handle and called her classy and appreciated her gesture. Check out some of those tweets below.

You're a class act, Chrissy. Admire you for a lot but also for the grace with which you handled this even when you didn't ask for any of it. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) May 12, 2020

I wish the rest of the world’s conflicts could be met with half the humility and self awareness you two have shown on Twitter. — Rachel DeAlto (@RachelDeAlto) May 12, 2020

How classy, both the apology today and this reaction. All of us can learn a lot from you two. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 12, 2020

Chrissy you are a class act. — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 12, 2020

Alison Roman's apology

I’ve thought a lot this weekend about my interview and the things I said. I know this is a lengthy note (succinctness has never been my strong suit). I appreciate you taking the time to read. pic.twitter.com/3iGAyN3c9d — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 11, 2020

A few days ago, following the feud Chrissy Teigen had with Alison, she announced that she was going to take a break from social media. It so happened that after Alison’s remarks, fans started trolling Chrissy and targeted people close to her. Not only did the American model take a break from social media, she even made her Twitter account private as she felt that there are numerous people who come there only for hate.

I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2020

On the work front, Chrissy Teigen was last seen in Chrissy's Court in the lead role. She was also featured as a guest in the second episode of Ellen's Game of Games. She is currently in quarantine with her kids and keeps her fans posted about her day-to-day life.

Image Credits: Chrissy Teigen Twitter

