Chrissy Teigen Accepts Alison's Apology With A Heartfelt Note, Fans Call Her A 'class Act'

Chrissy Teigen has accepted the apology of Alison Roman following their recent feud over the former's business model. Read on to know details.

In a lengthy series of tweets, Chrissy Teigen has accepted the apology of Alison Roman today. This came after Alison posted a heartfelt apology to Chrissy and Marie Kondo on her official social media handle. Earlier, Alison Roman had passed some mean comments about Chrissy Teigen’s and Marie Kondo’s business model.

Earlier today, Alison posted a heartfelt apology and Chrissy accepted it. While accepting the apology, Chrissy wrote that she did not even once want Alison to apologise for what she genuinely thought. Chrissy further wrote that she was hurt only because those comments had come from Alison and not some random person who would usually hate on her. Check out Chrissy's tweet below.

Chrissy Teigen accepts Alison's apology

Fan reactions 

As soon as Chrissy accepted Alison's apology, fans started reacting to it. Majority of her fans flocked to Chrissy's social media handle and called her classy and appreciated her gesture. Check out some of those tweets below.

Alison Roman's apology

A few days ago, following the feud Chrissy Teigen had with Alison, she announced that she was going to take a break from social media. It so happened that after Alison’s remarks, fans started trolling Chrissy and targeted people close to her.  Not only did the American model take a break from social media, she even made her Twitter account private as she felt that there are numerous people who come there only for hate.

On the work front, Chrissy Teigen was last seen in Chrissy's Court in the lead role. She was also featured as a guest in the second episode of Ellen's Game of Games. She is currently in quarantine with her kids and keeps her fans posted about her day-to-day life.

