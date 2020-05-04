Chrissy Teigen's Latest Pad Thai & Burrata And Charred Broccolini Salad To Try At Home

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been treating her fans with some of the most amazing recipes for quite some time now. Chrissy Teigen has not only authored a book but also has a website and a YouTube channel called Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. On the website and the YouTube channel, Chrissy Teigen posts about her newest recipes as well as her travel and her restaurant recommendations.

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram is filled with pictures of the new recipes that she tries. She recently cooked Korat Styled Pad Thai with her mother and also made Burrata and Charred Broccolini Salad a few days back. Let’s check out the recipes of both the dishes from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

Burrata and Charred Broccolini Salad

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Half pound Broccolini

1 hard-boiled egg

2 tablespoons minced wild onions

1 tablespoon minced capers

1 tablespoon finely chopped Italian parsley, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon minced golden Greek peppers

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard sauce

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

8- ounce of Burrata cheese

How to make?

Take a large dry cast iron pan to make the salad. Start by preheating the pan over high heat until smoking. Add olive oil, Broccolini and salt in a bowl and mix it well. Once they are mixed, add the mixture to the pan.

Flip the mixture mid-way and ensure that it is still crisp. Keep the mixture on the flame for approximately 2 minutes per side. Transfer it to a plate and put it in the fridge uncovered for about 10 minutes.

Use this time to make the dressing. To make the dressing, firstly separate the white and yolk of the boiled egg and mince the two. Add the egg, the wild onions, caper, parsley, chives, mustard, vinegar and pepperoncini.

Place the burrata right in the centre of the plate and cut it from the tip to open it. Some of the cream on the inside will ooze out.

Place the broccolini around the burrata and put the dressing over it. Add some Parsley and chives as a garnish over the salad.

Korat Styled Pad Thai

Ingredients

4 tablespoons peanut oil

one-fourth cup sweet dark soy sauce

2 tablespoons regular soy sauce

1-2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons light Thai soy sauce

1 and a half cups water

4 tablespoons vinegar

3-4 tablespoons soybean paste

A handful of garlic, crushed

half pound chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 eggs, lightly scrambled

12 ounces’ vermicelli

2 cups Chinese broccoli

1 cup green onions, roughly chopped

How to make?

Heat a bowl-shaped frying pan on a medium to high flame. Add peanut oil and let it heat. Add garlic to the pan and mix for a minute.

Add chicken breast along with dark soy sauce, regular soy sauce, Thai soy sauce, soybean paste along with water and vinegar. Mix the ingredients until they blend together perfectly.

Once they blend well, add noodles to the mixture. Mix the noodles till they are coated in sauce and until they turn soft.

Add the lightly whisked eggs to the pan and mix well until everything is cooked. Add Chinese broccoli and green onion and mix until it is coated with sauce.

