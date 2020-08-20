Photos: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend To Welcome Third Baby In Lavish Beverly Mansion

American model Chrissy Teigen took to her social media in August 2020 to announce her pregnancy. She is expecting a third baby with husband John Legend. The two already share two kids, Luna and Miles. With the third baby coming, the celebrity couple's Beverly Hills mansion seems like the perfect place for the third baby to grow. Teigen often shares pictures and videos of them around the house on her social media. Take a look at some of those pictures.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house tour

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills mansion has a huge space and offers various fun amenities for their kids. Both their kids, Luna and Miles, grew up in the same house and often seem to be having a great time in the house. Chrissy also shoots most of her home cooking videos in her own kitchen and regularly shares them with her fans.

The actor's house also features a huge open-counter kitchen where Chrissy makes most of her cooking videos. There is also a huge dinner table setting right in front of Chrissy's cooking counter. The house also has a huge porch and patio table. Chrissy is often seen enjoying lunches and dinner outside with her family. The house has enough outdoor space for them to have exotic pets. The huge living room features different couches and offers a lot of seating space.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's house also has a beautiful glass fireplace that totally takes up all the attention in the room. The area around the fireplace has a pretty rug and fancy wooden seating blocks. Chrissy often shares pictures of her kids posing in the same area and most of her pictures are clicked there as well.

With John Legend being a singer, the house also has a huge piano corner. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, John performed from home for a lot of concerts and the piano corner can be seen in those videos as well. Currently, John also hosts all the Good Morning America segments from the same. The actor often shares pictures and videos from her home's bathing room and closet space as well.

