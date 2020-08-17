Chrissy Teigen Reveals How She Found Out About Her Pregnancy, Says 'it's Quite A Story'

On August 14 Chrissy Teigen took to social media to announce her pregnancy. This announcement was made on the same day as the launch of husband John Legend's new song Wild. Later, a fan asked Chrissy if she knew she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery. Responding to her, Chrissy said that it's quite a story and narrated the entire story of how she found out about her surprise pregnancy in the same thread.

Chrissy Teigen reveals the story of her surprise pregnancy

Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she did her routine pregnancy test before her surgery and it came out to be negative. She added that a few weeks after her surgery, she took a pregnancy test because she has been taking one almost every month for many years now. Teigen revealed that she does so in hopes of seeing it positive one day and added that she has never had a positive before.

Continuing the story, Chrissy Teigen said that John Legend woke up at 3 AM to do 'Good Morning America' on the morning of the release of his album. The model said that she woke up with him and thought she should take her monthly pregnant test to be disappointed like always. She revealed that she was not disappointed but was definitely scared as she was sure people don't get their breast implants removed during pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that after the test came out to be positive, they prayed everything to be okay. She added that they were 'terrified'. Teigen further added that she did not think she could get pregnant naturally even without the surgery and felt that the odds of that happening were just bad.

Teigen further added a quote saying, "When you give on trying, life has a way of surprising you". Matching up to her comic personality, she wrote, " In summary, my boobs hurt". She concluded the thread saying that now her fans know why she 'extra appreciated' their love and support.

Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

When asked how she revealed it to John, Chrissy said that she always had big plans for doing it. She revealed that nothing like that happened and she just handed the positive test to him in shock and with her mouth open. She also said that they always joked about all the people having corona babies and how they would say 'couldn't be us!!'. Teigen further revealed that her elder daughter Luna was very excited about it while Miles was a little jealous.

