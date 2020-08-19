Chrissy Teigen Shares A BTS Video Of John Legend's 'Wild', Watch

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram to share with her fans a BTS video from John Legend's new song Wild. The video shows how Chrissy helped John Legend's Wild music video with her direction and it also shows personal moments between the couple. Read on:

Chrissy Teigen shares BTS video of Wild

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a 1.30-minute video with her fans on Instagram. The post was captioned, "Behind the scenes of the #Wild music video!" (sic). The video started with a shot of Chrissy and John dancing near the beach and then video paned out multiple shots of different locations where the video was shot. The video has many translations and shows almost every location that fans saw in the original video. It also has John's music in the background.

When John sings 'I bought a new car', fans can see Chrissy and John sitting a Volkswagen Beetle. The video then shows shots of John pulling Chrissy into the pool. In the next shot, fans can see Chrissy directing the video as well. Overall the video was a compilation of fun moments that took place on the shoot of their song.

Many celebs also responded to the post. Most celebs left encouraging comments below the post. Take a look at the comments by celebs on Chrissy's post:

Many fans commented on the video. Most fans thought the model had outdone herself. Take a look at fans' comments:

John Legend's Wild

John Legend just released his new single called Wild. The song's video is directed by Nabil and has Jeffrey Pérez as the art director. The entire video is filled with shots of John Legend with his wife Chrissy. Take a look at the video:

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy news

Chrissy Teigen recently confirmed on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child. Chrissy and John Legend already have two children together, Miles and Luna. In the video she uploaded on Instagram, fans could see the model in a black outfit. She wore black pants, a top, and a jacket. Later in the video, fans could see Chrissy's big belly and hear her say, 'look at this third baby stuff... oh God' (sic).

