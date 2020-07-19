Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's 'Love Me Now' BTS Is All About Love And Family | WATCH

Chrissy Teigen, the American model, television personality, and the author got married to a popular American singer , John Legend in the year 2013. John reportedly proposed to Chrissy Teigen after four years of dating and this couple are proud parents to two children today. Both her children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens always amaze the audience with their cute smiles and take away the limelight on their parent's Insta posts.

Also read | Chrissy Teigen plans a date for John Legend on Father's Day; latter posts a heartfelt note

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have featured in a few songs together that were sung by John. One of the romantic melodies that they featured in is Love Me Now. This song featured the singer John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and daughter Luna Simone Stephens. The song, Love Me Now was produced by Blake Mills and John Ryan. So, here are the details about the songs behind the scenes which is all about love and family.

Also read | BTS' Taehyung impresses Chrissy Teigen with his 'sweet' reaction on John Legend; Watch

Love Me Now, Chrissy Teigen and John Legends behind the scenes of the song-

Love Me Now is a romantic song and according to John Legend it a song which is about acknowledging that life is uncertain. He said in the video that he thinks that life and love both are uncertain and we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. And hence this song gives a message that whatever you have today, your love and family, and everything, are close to your now and you should always love them as if it’s the last time. John Legend says that the lyric of the songs is very touching and the truth of life which reads-

I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone So I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have I know it'll kill me when it's over I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now I don't know who's gonna kiss you when I'm gone So I'm gonna love you now, like it's all I have I know it'll kill me when it's over I don't wanna think about it, I want you to love me now

Also read | Chrissy Teigen and other models who have dated or married singers; See list here

These beautiful lyrics of the song, Love Me Now also show that no one knows where they are going to be tomorrow and with whom. So, whatever is with you in the present, give them immense love and time. And hence, the music video of Love Me Now directed by Nabil Elderkin depicts couples from different cultures expressing their love to each other. Watch this making of the song video here, which show how much family and love is precious in life.

Also read | Chrissy Teigen Recipe: Have you tried this crispy noodle cake recipe by her?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.