Chrissy Teigen And Other Models Who Have Dated Or Married Singers; See List Here

Fans of actors and models of then see them pairing with music artists. To date, several musicians have tied the knots with actors and models. Here are some of the most popular music artists who went on to date or marry famous models. Check out the complete list:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are married

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met during a video shoot back in the year 2006. In several interviews, the couple has opened up about their feelings for each other. The two went on to tie the knots in the year 2013 and together they have two children. The couple is often seen sharing photos with their children on their social media handles. John Legend has penned several songs for his wife, and they include All of Me, Good Morning, The Beginning, You & I, and others. Here is a song featuring the couple:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are dating

Zyny Malik is a former member of the highly popular boy band band called One Direction and is known for songs like Flower, Dusk Till Dawn, Kiss Me, and others. He started dating model Gigi Hadid back in the year 2015. The couple has been spotted several times by paparazzi walking arm in arm. Malik has reportedly penned several songs for his lady love. Malik and Hadid have taken to their social media handle several times to express their love for each other.

Adam Levine is married to Behati Prinsloo

According to reports, Adam Levine, who is the leading member of Maroon 5, started dating Behati Prinsloo back in the year 2012. The couple tied the knots in 2014 in Mexico. The couple has had their share of ups and downs rumours of their split were in the air back in 2013, but the singer cleared the air and stated that it was just a rumour.

Together they have two children, Dusty Rose Levine, Gio Grace Levine. Levine is known for songs like Girls Like You, She Will Be Loved, Won’t Go Home Without You, This Summer's Gonna Hurt Like, Harder to Breathe, among many others. Here is a song by the lead member of Maroon 5:

