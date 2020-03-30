Chrissy Teigen And Beau John Legend Host A Special Wedding For Daughter's Stuffed Animals

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen found a unique way to bond with their children amid self-isolation due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. Teigen is quite active on social media and over the past few days, the model has been sharing various activities that she and her family are indulging into to kill time, including putting their culinary skills to test and playing board games. However, the star couple took it to the next level when they announced the wedding plan for their daughter Luna's stuffed toys, Chloe and Nosh.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend organise an adorable wedding of their daughter's stuffed animals

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, a majority of countries across the globe have been practising self-isolation and social distancing. However, everyone's finding several unique ways to entertain themselves amid the lockdown. Recently, the superstar couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted a wedding for their three-year-old daughter Luna Legend's stuffed animals. Teigen also took to her social media handles to share videos of the preparations of the wedding, including baking a cake.

planning a wedding for tomorrow between a stuffed bunny and stuffed lamb. their song is "can't keep my hands to myself" and food will be peanut butter on little spoons — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2020

Later, the wedding ceremony began and little Luna walked her little stuffed animals down the aisle with a huge smile. Her father, John Legend also performed at the wedding as he crooned to Selena Gomez's iconic song Can't Keep My Hands To Myself. Check out some photos and videos of the fun-filled wedding ceremony below:

