This Is How Chrissy Teigen & Other Hollywood Celebrities Spent Their Weekend

The Coronavirus pandemic has spread over numerous countries all around the world. People across the world have been asked to socially distance themselves and go into self-quarantine. Hollywood female celebrities have been homebound and have been sharing their ways of surviving the quarantine.

All these celebrities have been very active on social media post the Coronavirus pandemic and have been explaining the importance of social distancing to their fans. Check out some of the leading female actors in Hollywood spent their quarantine weekend.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna marries her soft toys in a lavish ceremony. (Part 1) #Quarantinewedding pic.twitter.com/pUZQ4ITeQG — Posting IG stories (@IgPosting) March 30, 2020

Chrissy Teigen had an eventful weekend during the lockdown as she attended a wedding that took place right in her back yard, where she was the chef and she officiated the wedding as well. She baked fudge brownie cakes and attended the wedding of her daughter Luna’s soft toys. She shared videos of the ceremony on her Instagram story and also made a live video of the wedding.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland enjoyed some time with her fiancé Wells Adams. In an Instagram video shared by Wells, Sarah Hyland is seen telling him that she cut her own hair. Wells compliments her even with the weird hairdo. Wells Adam and Sarah Hyland watch the episodes of Bachelorette season 12 as they spent some time together.

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown enjoyed some time with her little puppy Winnie. In the pictures shared by the actor, she is seen wearing a light coloured denim dress and tying her hair in plaits. Millie Bobby Brown is seen cuddling the little puppy in her arms as she sits in her backyard.

Amy Schumer

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer shared a picture of her son Gene taking the ‘wild route’. Toddler Gene Attell Fischer is seen trying to crawl on piles of books that are in front of him. Fans of the star have showered the video with likes and sweet comments about the little one.

