Chrissy Teigen Is A Social Butterfly And These Pictures Are Proof Of The Same

While working at a surf shop in the breezy lanes of California, Chrissy Teigen would have never thought about making it big in Hollywood. Teigen said in an interview that she wanted to be a teacher since she can remember. She was then spotted by a photographer who was just casually passing by her shop.

Chrissy Teigen went on to make her modeling debut in the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. Today, she is one of the biggest swimsuit models in the world. She is quite popular on social media, all thank to the pictures and videos that she never fails to post. Here are some pictures that are proof that Chrissy Teigen is very social.

Chrissy Teigen’s pictures that prove she is very social

1. Chrissy Teigen shared this picture from a recent get-together with her friends and family. Teigen along with her husband, John Legend is seen having a wonderful time. Their children, Luna and Miles were also enjoying their time as it is seen in the pictures.

2. Chrissy Teigen is known to be very close to her family. Even her children share a close bond with Teigen’s side of the family. They are often seen hanging out with each other at various parties and get-togethers. This picture is from one such get-together.

3. Chrissy Teigen shared this picture of her and Gabrielle Union as an appreciation post for the latter. The two of them are seen having an insightful chat with each other at an important gathering. Since then they share a very close bond and this picture just speaks volumes for the friendship that they have.

4. Chrissy Teigen shared this picture of her with Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer at the Baby2Baby Gala a few months back. She shared this picture as a throwback reminiscing the wonderful time that she had with her friends at the event. The three women are seen looking into their phone screens as they laugh off.

